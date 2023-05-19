No one tells a story like Lois Bates, so here is the beginning of the story in Lois’s own words, written and printed in the newspaper in October of 1990.
“The little cross was gray and weathered. It had been made of cedar and was 100 years old, or maybe more (1880-1890). Two little children had been buried there, a brother and a sister. They were both under 10 years of age and died of diphtheria. I was with a friend, Lila Oleson, and the story began to unfold.
There were two brothers from England, the Wilson brothers, ‘Doc’ Wilson and his brother C.H. Wilson. They had ranches next to each other on the north side of the river. The land is now covered with water from the Blackfoot Reservoir. The Wilsons each built a large home. The houses were moved when the government bought the land for the Blackfoot Dam and Reservoir and were used by the construction workers. They were later burned by the caretaker.
Lila explained ‘Doc’ was a doctor in England but did not have a license to practice medicine in the United States. That did not prevent him from helping friends and neighbors without charging them. His children died in the winter and the Wilsons kept the bodies frozen until spring when they could dig the ground, and then bury them on a soft-rounded knoll overlooking their home (presently the north end of the reservoir).
In the background there is a chokecherry or serviceberry grove amid a group of boulders, mostly though, just sagebrush: big sage, cut-leaf sage, and the rubber rabbitbrush with its thousands of tiny dried once-yellow flowers that had gone to fruit. They were all very, very gray and blended with the old wooden cross.
At the gravesite, the big sage was leaning and pushing the remains of a short wire ornamental fence that had been placed at a later date to mark the graves. Lila said a relative, now deceased, would come every Memorial Day from Pocatello and place flowers on the graves. At one time four cedar corner posts had been placed and a little white picket fence had outlined the two graves. All that was left was three corner posts, and three or four decaying pieces of pickets. There were dried yarrow plants that had bloomed white and the dried fall purple asters (fleabane) as evidence that flowers had bloomed there.
The Wilson families had left their mark, as Lila pointed to Wilson Pass, Wilson Mountain and Wilson Ridge
Lennie Pratt, Bingham County Road Supervisor for that area, called the attention of the conditions of the gravesite to the Bingham County Historical Society and it was decided the graves should be marked for preservation purposes.”
Lois and Lila returned to the site some weeks later with Frances Whitten, Bill Farrar and True Farrar to fence off the two little graves, and plans were already in the works to place a marker the following spring, so that ” future generations will know these are the graves of the Wilson children”. There are no known descendants of this Wilson family.
Lois must have been frantically scribbling notes as Lila talked. Her typed version of the notes, along with 16 photos, have been placed in the Historical Society Archive. The notes add only that Mrs. Wilson could
see the little knoll from her kitchen window – a poignant reminder of loss that was experienced by so many of Blackfoot’s early families. At least the graves were placed above the water line and remain intact.
In 2003 Bruce Bates and Cathy Jo Call accompanied Lois Bates back to the gravesite. Bruce did some fence repair while the ladies took pictures.
Another 20 years have passed. If anyone is interested in making trip out to the north side of the reservoir, please let me know. Men with fencing experience and tools, plus others with shovels and rakes, and maybe a chainsaw, are what we need to make this happen. Let’s preserve this spot for another generation.
The Bingham County Historical Society Archive is located at 121 N. Shilling. It will officially open for the summer on Memorial Day, but you can call 208-785-9906 and leave a message.
And Thank You, Lois, for all the work you have done.
