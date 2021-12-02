Ready or not, the Christmas Season has begun! For many people, this is their favorite time of year. There is an excitement that fills the air, as people look for ways to show favor by giving gifts to one another. It is very hard not to get caught up in the spirit of giving love and gifts to one another. Of course there are some “baw-humbugs” in the crowd, but the spirit of giving neutralizes their negative vibes.
What do you envision when you hear the word “favor”? It is an interesting word. In English some synonyms for favor include: to accommodate, advance, give approval, gift, grace, to esteem, reward, support or uphold. In a sense, favor is at the heart of our Christmas activities. Interestingly, it was the central word that Gabriel communicated to Mary in regard to her having found favor with God. In Luke 1:28-31 (NLT), Gabriel appeared to her and said: “Greetings, favored woman! The Lord is with you!” Confused and disturbed, Mary tried to think about what the angel could mean. “Don’t be afraid, Mary,” the angel told her, “for you have found favor with God! You will conceive and give birth to a son, and you will name Him Jesus.”
Have you ever been given a special honor in your life? Perhaps a teacher commended you on your intelligence or your ability to communicate with others. Perhaps you were honored for some athletic accomplishment, or you made the honor roll or became employee of the month. It makes all of us feel better when someone acknowledges that we have gifts or commendable traits or skills.
In this passage in Luke, Mary was flabbergasted when Gabriel said that she had found favor with God. She was just a poor girl from a small town. She did not have a famous name, nor notable skills. How could she possibly be “favored by God?” That is a rare statement in the Bible, at least in using the word “favor” for the concept. Mary, don’t be afraid! You have found favor with God.
Wow! Few of us even get recognition from our peers, let alone being shown favor by them. Yet the awesomeness of Mary was that she had found favor with God. She found favor with God, precisely because she did not seek to be favored by God. The God who created universes and worlds and planets and people sent an angel to tell Mary that she had found favor, honor, approval and esteem with God. Of all the people ever to live, and ever to give birth to a child, Mary was favored and chosen to be the one person through whom God’s Son, Jesus, would be conceived, nourished, birthed and then cared for by Mary. Favored indeed!
Her reaction was puzzlement and confusion. Why me, Lord? In Jewish society it was the males who were honored and given accolades, not the ladies. Further, Mary had been chosen by God from millions of candidates to become the mother of Jesus, God’s one and only begotten Son. Gabriel’s message was, “Don’t be afraid! You are favored by God.” He told Mary this twice in these few verses. “Greetings, favored one! The Lord is with you.” (cf. Luke 1:28).
Herein is the heart of Christmas. In John 3:16 (NASB95) we read: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” Jesus was given to us that first Christmas, so that each of us might experience the favor of God. When God is with us, and indeed when Jesus comes to live in us, God’s favor is within us and upon us. Jesus came through Mary so that all of us might understand that God’s favor does not depend upon our merit, but upon God’s gracious provisions. At Christmas God came to us, that we might experience God’s favor. We give to others, because God has given life, and everything we have, to us.
Have you experienced the favor of God? If not, turn to Him and open your heart to Him. Invite Jesus to come be born within your life. This happens as we believe what God tells us and submit our lives to do His good will. God gave Jesus so that whosoever would believe in Him, would not perish but have everlasting life, living with God forever. As we give ourselves to God, He gives Himself to us, and we discover that wherever God is, there you will find His grace, His favor, His blessing.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.