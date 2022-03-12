Do you know where your food comes from? I was raised in the city of Pocatello and loved riding my bicycle to a local grocery store to buy my favorite treats. My paternal grandmother had a “green thumb” and grew wonderful flowers, a vegetable garden and fruit trees. I knew where her fresh produce came from, and I loved eating her raspberries with cream. As I started college and learned about food service management, I soon knew food can travel very far to get to our homes. At any point along the food production chain, our food can come in contact with foodborne illness.
Production starts on the ranch, in the orchards or vineyards or on farms. At this step, make sure you trust the food producer’s crop management to understand their use of herbicides, pesticides, the purity of water source and seed quality. Buying from local sources increases our chances to know more about how our food is grown.
Processing occurs in large commercial plants where crops are brought for sorting, cleaning and packaging. I have volunteered many times at a food processing plant and now better appreciate sorting rocks and insects from dry beans on a conveyor belt. Research the safety procedures at the company who processes your favorite brands.
Transportation may occur by car, truck, train or airplane. Refrigerated or freezer containers can bring food to our local grocery stores in a food safe manner. When we check the label to find out where our food originated, we can better understand the possible food safety concerns.
Handling happens when the food is off loaded from the transportation vehicle to our local grocery stores. Consideration should be given to keeping cold foods cold and frozen foods frozen as they transition from transport to store shelf.
Preparation occurs in restaurants, schools, hospitals, grocery stores and in our homes. I have worked in many restaurants in Pocatello as I was in college and knew firsthand how food was handled before it was taken to the customer. As home cooks, we can take care to keep food surfaces and utensils clean and sanitized to optimize our health.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.