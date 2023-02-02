Ed Jordan

Ed Jordan

Most of us are being eaten alive by high costs of fuel, food and utilities, with no sign of relief. But Valentine’s Day is coming up! So how do you make it special when income is down and expenses are up? God has a few things to help us to make even the most meager meal into a feast of life.

In Proverbs 15:15-17 (NLT), we read some of God’s advice: “For the despondent, every day brings trouble; for the happy heart, life is a continual feast. Better to have little, with fear (reverence) for the Lord, than to have great treasure and inner turmoil. A bowl of vegetables with someone you love is better than steak with someone you hate.” There are three truths here that can help us turn tough times into a heartwarming feast.

