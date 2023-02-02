Most of us are being eaten alive by high costs of fuel, food and utilities, with no sign of relief. But Valentine’s Day is coming up! So how do you make it special when income is down and expenses are up? God has a few things to help us to make even the most meager meal into a feast of life.
In Proverbs 15:15-17 (NLT), we read some of God’s advice: “For the despondent, every day brings trouble; for the happy heart, life is a continual feast. Better to have little, with fear (reverence) for the Lord, than to have great treasure and inner turmoil. A bowl of vegetables with someone you love is better than steak with someone you hate.” There are three truths here that can help us turn tough times into a heartwarming feast.
The first principle is to choose to be content, appreciative and cheerful in both good times and bad. Growing up, my family has never had much financially. We lived in a railroad house, on a very basic salary. Yet, we always had food on the table. My mom’s favorite song was: “I’m a child of a King, a child of a King, with Jesus my Savior, I’m a child of the King.” In her poverty, she cultivated a cheerful disposition. When you have eternal life given to you by the King of kings, and have become His heir, you are rich in any situation.
My folks told me to get a good education, and I would make better money. Well, I have three higher educational degrees and have never made big bucks due to the nature of my work. But God has blessed our lives. Our family lived in Europe for eleven years, so we got to vacation in Europe every year. We visited many countries and cultures, and we have friends in Hungary, Germany, Scotland, England, Greece and elsewhere. My wife is a phenomenal cook and versatile in cooking many different types of cuisines. We have a feast daily, even if it is from leftovers. We laugh a lot, eat a lot and love to share food with friends. Life can be a cheerful feast. It’s not expensive ingredients, but the state of one’s heart, that makes meals (and life) festive.
The second principle is in vs. 16. It is better to have little, if it is accompanied with living in respectful relationship with God, than to have a wealth of material treasure while living in conflict and turmoil. A little with God is worth much more, and is better, than lots and lots of expensive stuff while sitting in a Jacuzzi of acidic relationships.
Yet some people let climbing the ladder of ambition take priority over their families. You can get another job; it is much harder to replace a spouse and children. The size of one’s paycheck cannot replace the love shared with family. This Valentine’s celebration, why not focus more on the person with whom you share the meal, rather than the number of courses you can afford at the meal?
This leads to the third principle, stated in verse 17. “A bowl of soup with someone you love is better than eating steak with someone you hate (or who hates you).” Put another way, the person with whom you are sharing the meal surpasses the food contents on the plate. Who you are with, and the relationship you have, is far more important and valuable than paying for the filet mignon on your plate, which will very quickly leave your life. The Beatles sang about that many years ago: “Can’t buy me love, money can’t buy me love.”
Meals turn into celebrations and feasts because of the richness of the relationship you have with God, and with the person(s) with whom you are sharing the food. Love and relationships between people make us rich; acquiring money or material things do not. Simple food becomes wonderfully memorable because of the person you are sharing it with.
The economy doesn’t dictate whether or not our meal will be a feast. The joy and cheerfulness that comes from the presence of God and His blessing, plus the sharing of food with someone we love and who loves us, enriches the meal and makes every meal a feast.
This Valentine’s celebration, consider changing your focus from the swank of the meal or the gifts to the joy of the company, from the price of the meal to the taste and textures in the meal, and to the deep love and appreciation that the participants in the meal have for each other! Happy Valentine’s Day!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.