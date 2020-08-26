The Arcadia Publishing Company has recently published “The Father of Glacier National Park” which was compiled by Hugh Grinnell, a distant cousin of George Bird Grinnell who is known as "the Father.” Hugh used his cousin’s exploration field journals, 49 published articles, and correspondence with exploration team members, state and federal congressmen, members of the prestigious Boone and Crockett club and important Blackfeet Indians, beginning in 1885 and continuing through 1927.
1885 and 1898 were the exploration years in the Northwest Montana Rockies. The years 1891 through 1915 were the national park promotion years and the years to build the facilities, trails and unimproved roads to welcome the first visitors as early as 1910 — the year that Glacier National Park legislation was signed by President Taft. Hugh describes the efforts of the Great Northern Railway in developing the park.
The book relies on the words of George Bird Grinnell throughout his adventures in what was the eastern portion of the national park he lobbied to create. This book is essentially a history told by the man who made the history. It is over 200 pages in length and contains 100 photographs and maps. Many of the photos were taken by Bird Grinnell while on an expedition in the late 19th century.
The book would be appropriate for schools from middle school to university level. The book is currently found in libraries throughout Idaho.