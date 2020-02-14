When you’re getting along, but something seems wrong
Guess it’s time to see the Doc?
With attending kin, they check you in,
All primed for a medical talk.
With depleted purse, you follow a nurse
Through a hall sporting little rooms
To a vacancy claim with “exam” name
And scents of medical perfumes.
Triggers interest and fear--all that diagnostic gear
Mounted to walls and floor,
Containers of pills for possible ills
Line the front of small cupboard doors.
You’re measured and weighed, your vitals displayed,
And data punched into computer,
Labeled and seated, information completed
By an efficient recruiter.
Soon nurse is gone, what’s going on?
Will there be any more?
At times you strain to hear or make plain
Muffled voices outside the door.
You continue to wait for that looming fate
Feeling anxiety you cannot ignore
Seems an hour or two--did they forget you?
Then a doctor bursts through the door!
He glances the chart, checks out your heart
Then gives ear to your worries and groans.
The machine pulsing lines show no bad signs
And for sure it’s not kidney stones
Is it fixable or not? Can a verdict be sought?
No, this visit is exploratory.
It will next be best to take some tests
And return to get the full story.
