I apologize up front to those pop (or soda — depending on your grandmother's articulation) lovers out there. This is yet another article on the dangers of sugary drinks.
With full disclosure, I admit I love regular Coke. I only have it following an intense athletic event that I have trained months for (I used to do a lot of those), but there was nothing I yearned for more than a 64-ounce regular Coke following those events. I would have cut off my left arm for one.
I get the desire for the way it manipulates my brain hormones to feel good. I completely understand the addiction and the difficulty quitting them. I used to compromise with my wonderful patients: “Just have one or two a day as that is so much better than the six pack you are accustomed to drinking.” It seems my compromise did nothing but compromise my patients’ health.
A large study from France has shown that even less than one cup of soft drink a day causes multiple issues with your heart and cardiovascular system in general. This was after they adjusted for dietary habits including alcohol, red and processed meats, whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables, and calories. Problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes were included, meaning sugary drinks can have a more deleterious effect on your health than either of these conditions alone.
You might feel better if you drink "sugar-free" drinks, but the data suggest that artificially sweetened beverages are not a healthy substitute for sugary drinks. The study stated that sugar substitutes can cause a lot of gut problems that have various metabolic effects, including destroying your gut bacteria. That means problems with the rest of your body.
I will not bore you with all of the detail in this study, as the bottom line is simple: Quit supporting the big, sugary drink companies. Other than movement, quitting sugary drinks may be the most important thing you can do for your health. Sugary drink companies care nothing about your health. It is all about money. Your health is not at the top of their concerns.
It is time to take care of yourself. Stop the sugary drinks.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.