Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in America. Most of us are quite familiar with the traditional risk factors of high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol levels, smoking, etc. However, there are also other very powerful predictors of heart disease.
One of importance is called the "Roseto Effect." First, a little history. Much of our data and information on heart disease comes from a study appropriately named the Framingham Heart Study, that started in the late 1940s in Framingham, Massachusetts. Not too far from Framingham, there was a small town in eastern Pennsylvania named Roseto. This was a town that had been settled by Italian immigrants in the late 1880s. Long-standing family traditions such as three or four generations living together, strong community ties with frequent events and religious ceremonies were the norm. Everyone had overwhelming support and friendship, and no one was ever alone. In the 1950s, though, this town began to gain notoriety when it was reported that deaths due to heart disease were dramatically lower than those in neighboring towns. Residents of a nearby town named Bangor had 79 heart attacks from 1935-1944, compared to just nine heart attacks in the town of Roseto. The two towns were just a mile apart, yet they showed a dramatic difference in heart disease rates.
However, as the data continued to be gathered over the years, this "Roseto Effect" slowly disappeared. Nothing had changed with the classic heart disease risk factors, but what had changed was the traditions. Work hours increased, family moved out, and social isolation crept in.
I tell you this story because we are in the midst of the most dangerous medical risk environment I have ever seen or read about in all my years in medicine. The fear of a virus has led to unprecedented social isolation, lack of human interaction, inability to recognize a friendly face or catch a glimpse of a smile, all of which have utterly devastating effects. All disease has an upper hand in this situation — not to mention the number of people taking their own lives.
As we all need to respect and honor others, I am not making any suggestions other than that you need to be aware of the inherent dangers of social isolation and what is going on in our world. My fear is that, long after the current situation dissipates, the death rates shall continue to climb due to the Roseto Effect.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.