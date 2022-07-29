I remember my friend throwing up on a hot summer day.
We were about 10. We played at O.K. Ward Park. As we were playing, he became slower and red faced. After he threw up, he seemed really tired and felt kind of clammy. He lived about a block away, so we walked back to his house.
As a 10-year-old, I expected his mom to wrap him up in a blanket, park him in front of a television and give him a drink to sip on. That’s what moms did when you were sick. Fortunately, my friend’s mom was smarter than 10-year-old me. She quickly covered him with Ziploc bags filled with ice and had him drink cool water. After a few minutes, he seemed to be doing better. My friend became one of many victims of heat exhaustion. If my friend’s mother had not cooled him down his symptoms might have progressed to heat stroke.
Heat stroke is when the heat gets to the brain. People often get dizzy, confused and may even lose consciousness. Even in the day of modern medicine, with a cellphone in nearly every pocket, heat stroke has a mortality rate of about 3.5 percent.
More commonly, the heat causes dehydration. According to the American Medical Association roughly 25 percent of American adults are dehydrated. People often do not realize how many problems can come from dehydration. Do you have a headache? Have you been dizzied? Is your skin dry? Lips chapped? Muscles cramping? These may all be remedied by drinking more water. Drinking the recommended eight glasses of water a day is even associated with weight loss, especially if you drink before a meal.
Some people think drinking more water means drinking more liquids. There is no substitute for water. Sports drinks are filled with salt and sugar. They’re meant for times of intense physical exertion. Energy drinks can literally stop hearts. Juice is filled with sugar and is a great way to get cavities and diabetes. Pop is even worse. Diet soda is better, but still filled with artificial substances and carbonation.
Water is pure and wholesome. It makes up more than 50 percent of our body. We need water. With more heat we need more water. We live in an increasingly hotter world. The heat will become a larger and larger problem, so drink up.
Dr. Daniel Sterner has lived in Pocatello nearly all his life. He moved away twice — once to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Paraguay and then again for medical school in Las Vegas Nevada. He is currently working as a family physician in American Falls for Health West.