World Food Programme

Bishop L. Todd Budge of the Presiding Bishopric meets with officials from the World Food Programme in Rome, Italy, on Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has given the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) $32 million — the faith’s largest one-time contribution to a humanitarian organization — to help fight what the WFP calls a “seismic hunger crisis.”

During a visit on Wednesday at the World Food Programme’s headquarters in Rome, Bishop L. Todd Budge of the Presiding Bishopric presented the donation to WFP USA President and CEO Barron Segar and WFP Deputy Executive Director of Partnerships and Advocacy Ute Klamert.