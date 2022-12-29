Life involves a lot of waiting. We wait to enter school, wait to enter High School, wait to graduate, wait for a college to attend, and wait for our first automobile. We wait to grow up, wait to get a good job, wait to fall in love, and wait for the wedding.
The Advent season is stuffed full of waiting. We wait for Christmas vacation, wait at airports, wait in line at stores and post offices, wait for packages to be delivered, and wait for family celebrations.
Waiting is hard to do. We live in a culture used to instant communication, instant ordering, and the quick delivery of what was purchased. We get stressed waiting at red lights, as we are in a hurry to get things done. We wait for doctor’s appointments, or surgery, or reports from the lab. I guess waiting is hard because it is a reminder that we are not in control of everything.
Waiting takes time, and time is a rare commodity in most of our lives. Most of us have had a dream pending arrival for many years, perhaps even decades, so we keep waiting for our ship to come in. We continue to wait, for what else can one do? I have been waiting to find time to write a book, and then the time to try to get it published, but twenty some years later I am still waiting to get it written. My calendar is always full. Waiting is hard.
The Advent Season involves a lot of waiting. God waited for the perfect time, the pregnant time, to send Jesus to Earth. He was waiting for the “Kairos” time, i.e. the perfect time in all of history for Jesus to be born. In the Greek language, there is a “Chronos” time, which is an hour or minute, or day or year, when something is done. It is a sequential time, or chronological time. An example of Chronos time is that since a worker gets off at 5 p.m., when 5 p.m. arrives it is time to leave work and head home. It’s not a uniquely significant time, but merely a time-oriented decision to take an action. Kairos time can also involve a chronological time to do something, but the clock time is not the driving factor. Rather, it’s the perfect, ideal time to do something that is designed and planned by God.
As an example, when a woman is expecting a baby, her caregiver can estimate the time of the birth, but the calendar is not the determining factor. Sometimes the child comes earlier, or later, but birth occurs at the Kairos time that God designates as “it is time to be born.”
We discover the significance of Kairos time in the birth of Jesus. Paul, writing about Jesus’ birth in Galatians 4:4 (NIV84) said: “ But when the time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under law, to redeem those under law, that we might receive the full rights of sons.”
From the time that people sinned and thereby became separated from God (see Genesis 3), God set a place a plan that one day the Messiah would come to deliver those who believe and receive God’s forgiveness (cf. John 3:16). The Old Testament pointed to the time when God Himself would come into our world to restore us to a healthy living relationship with Him.
Jesus’ birth happened at the Kairos time, the fullness of time. Jesus came when the Roman Empire controlled Israel, and most of the known world. The Roman world’s common Latin language, along with their road system and naval corridors, facilitated the spread of the Gospel. Now people of every language, culture, and race were invited to become members of the Kingdom of God.
The days leading up to Christmas Day are days of hope and anticipation. King David, writing approximately 1000 years before the birth of Jesus, in Psalm 27:14 (NIV84) tells us: “Wait for the
LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD.” The Jewish people waited hundreds of years for the birth of Jesus, the Messiah and LORD. We re-enact their Old Testament Messianic waiting as each December we wait to celebrate the birth of Jesus, who delivered us from all our sins, and all our fears.
If you have never committed your life to Jesus, what are you waiting for? He came some 2000 years ago, and still lives among us today. He will come to you if you ask Him to come live inside you. The challenge of waiting is to choose God, and then leave the timing for other things up to Him.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
