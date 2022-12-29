Ed Jordan

Ed Jordan

Life involves a lot of waiting. We wait to enter school, wait to enter High School, wait to graduate, wait for a college to attend, and wait for our first automobile. We wait to grow up, wait to get a good job, wait to fall in love, and wait for the wedding.

The Advent season is stuffed full of waiting. We wait for Christmas vacation, wait at airports, wait in line at stores and post offices, wait for packages to be delivered, and wait for family celebrations.

