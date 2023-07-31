Early business owners in Bingham County found opportunities to make a respectable living, but also faced some challenges which required creative solutions. One such challenge was in coming up with a workable payment system. The first methods included trading and bartering. Hides, produce, firewood, etc. could all be brought in by settlers and traded for items the family needed. Many merchants allowed store credit – an original Buy Now-Pay Later system. But a big stickler was a customer with genuine money who wished to buy a smaller item and would need change. Coins were very hard to come by, in the smaller towns of the West.

The Salt Lake Stamp Company came up with a solution to that problem. They would send salesmen, armed with samples and brochures, up the railroad lines from Salt Lake. These salesmen would visit the various businesses and sell the owners a supply of Tokens to be used for change. The Tokens would be stamped with the business name on one side and any denomination from five cents to one dollar on the other, from either aluminum or brass. The cost to the merchant was $1.50 for 100 Tokens. From the brochure you could choose from round, square, octagonal, scalloped border or even heart shapes.

