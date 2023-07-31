Early business owners in Bingham County found opportunities to make a respectable living, but also faced some challenges which required creative solutions. One such challenge was in coming up with a workable payment system. The first methods included trading and bartering. Hides, produce, firewood, etc. could all be brought in by settlers and traded for items the family needed. Many merchants allowed store credit – an original Buy Now-Pay Later system. But a big stickler was a customer with genuine money who wished to buy a smaller item and would need change. Coins were very hard to come by, in the smaller towns of the West.
The Salt Lake Stamp Company came up with a solution to that problem. They would send salesmen, armed with samples and brochures, up the railroad lines from Salt Lake. These salesmen would visit the various businesses and sell the owners a supply of Tokens to be used for change. The Tokens would be stamped with the business name on one side and any denomination from five cents to one dollar on the other, from either aluminum or brass. The cost to the merchant was $1.50 for 100 Tokens. From the brochure you could choose from round, square, octagonal, scalloped border or even heart shapes.
This was an amazing advancement. Between 1870 and 1920, stores and other businesses lined up to order Tokens. Suppliers of bar equipment even offered Tokens as an incentive to bar owners to upgrade their furnishings – Buy This and We Will Throw In 100 Tokens.
Token Catalog.com lists 12,242 individual Tokens that were produced for Idaho businesses, though this includes some promotional wooden nickels that don’t have the charm or value of real Tokens. Tokens are listed alphabetically by town, so Aberdeen is close to the beginning and Blackfoot starts on page 23.
The end came for Tokens starting with World War I when aluminum was needed for the war effort. World War II wanted both the aluminum and the brass. Then in the 1940s, soda machines came out that accepted quarters. People figured out that Tokens were the same size and would trigger the machine. This caused many Tokens to be buried as junk or just thrown in the river, but has provided an opportunity for collectors by making them more rare and valuable.
Mike Hannah of Blackfoot found his first Token in 2008 on the corner of Adams and Bridge. It was a Kinney Mercantile $1 octagonal aluminum. This started a passion for searching out these now-rare coins. Mike is often seen with his metal detector around construction sites and downed trees – both spots where buried items are brought toward the surface. The most commonly found Tokens are from bars and cigar stores. Whiskey and good cigars both sold for 12 ½ cents. Beer and poor cigars cost 5 cents. Since Tokens could be made in any denomination, both 12 ½ cents and 5 cents were stamped by the thousands. Mike says that John Munch of Boise is the real expert on Idaho Tokens, but Mike was willing and able to give me all the information for this story.
Mike has been a great friend to Historical Society and to The Brown Mansion Museum. The pre-Civil War Box Grand Piano in the music room of the Museum was donated by Mike’s family.
See some of Mike’s Tokens at The Brown Mansion Museum at 190 N. Shilling in Blackfoot, open 11 to 6 pm daily except Sunday. The traveling exhibit at the Museum right now is ‘100Years of Hats’. The Museum is now on Instagram @thebrownmansion1905. Follow us there.
