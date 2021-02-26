There are a lot of "alternative" treatments out there for a variety of concerns and symptoms. By alternative, I mean outside of the standard western medical regimen of symptom management with drugs and surgery.
During the last couple of years, more and more alternative regimens have come to the forefront in the western world. For example, what you eat is starting to gain some recognition as to how it impacts your health.
One of the many alternative modalities that is also being recognized both in studies and even by the FDA is red light therapy. Visible light is an exceedingly small part of the electromagnetic spectrum. The full spectrum covers everything from x-rays to radio waves. Each part of the spectrum has different wavelengths or the space between each wave that gives them their unique characteristic — color, visibility, energy, etc. Longer wavelengths such as those seen with red light therapy penetrate more deeply below your skin’s surface. These deeper penetrating waves are bioactive in the sense that they stimulate cells to increase collagen production, thereby improving skin tone and texture and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.
These waves have also been shown to lower inflammation and reduce pain in joints and connective tissue and support collagen production to support cartilage.
Red light therapy may also improve sleep — something everyone could use — as it acts in opposition to the effects of blue light coming from your iPhone you are looking at right now.
While evaluating different treatment and health options for any condition you may be concerned with or trying to prevent, Red light therapy may be an excellent option beyond taking another pill. Red light therapy is available in several medical offices and spas around Pocatello and is also available for home use if you are interested.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.