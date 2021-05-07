Chronic insomnia is a problem for many people. Even before the pandemic, the CDC reported that 1 in 3 American adults weren’t getting enough sleep. That’s millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Idahoans who aren’t getting some of the many benefits of good sleep. The right amount and quality of sleep can improve your concentration, memory, mood and response to stressors. Conversely, chronic lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can increase your risk of accidents, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease and can even lead to obesity.
Here are some ways you can get better sleep:
— Keep a regular sleep schedule: Go to bed and get up at about the same time every day, even on the weekends.
— Limit caffeine if you’re sensitive: Read labels carefully. Limit your food or drink with caffeine in the mid-afternoon. Remember, some medicines contain caffeine, too.
— Quit smoking: Nicotine is a stimulant that may keep you awake and cause lighter sleep overall.
— If you choose to drink alcohol, avoid drinking before bed: Small amounts of alcohol may be relaxing and help you fall asleep, but it interferes with the quality of sleep and decreases the overall time asleep.
— Get regular exercise: Exercise is essential for good physical and mental health and can help you sleep better, but do not engage in strenuous exercise before bed.
— Avoid late afternoon or evening naps: If you really need to catch a few winks, do it early in the afternoon, and don't sleep for more than 20 minutes.
— Avoid late night snacks that are sugary, greasy or spicy: They can be hard to digest, cause heartburn or be activating.
— Avoid social media or the news before bed: They can be stimulating or increase anger, anxiety and stress which can make it difficult to fall asleep.
— Avoid computers, cell phones, tablets, and televisions in the bedroom: The light from these devices can dysregulate your natural sleep cycle.
Many people feel like they must keep their phones at their bedside. However, there’s been research showing that if you have a smartphone, television or tablet in your bedroom, you are more likely to fall asleep later or to sleep for shorter amounts of time, and to wake up in the middle of the night.
Consider taking some of these smaller steps to start developing good sleep habits:
— Develop a regular bedtime routine.
— Try to add light stretches or a short meditation before getting into bed.
— Stop using all screens at least one hour before bedtime.
— Fall asleep without listening to music or watching a video on your device.
— Use a real alarm clock (remember those?) instead of your smartphone alarm.
— Charge your phone/laptop/tablet outside your bedroom overnight.
— Keep pets in the room but off the bed.
— Eat a light snack that is a low in fat and sugar, but high in protein or complex carbohydrates and have your snack no closer than an hour before bed.
— Do not lay awake for more than 15 minutes. If you are unable to fall asleep within 15 minutes of going to bed, get up and read (from a book or paper), listen to relaxing sounds or music, work a puzzle or journal.
If, after trying some of this, you’re still having trouble sleeping or you feel abnormally sleepy during the day, talk with your doctor. This is something that needs to be managed. Again, poor sleep causes a variety of health issues. But the good news is that many causes of insomnia can be successfully treated without medication.
Dr. Julie Wood is the Medical Director for Optum Idaho, a health care company who manages the outpatient benefits for the Idaho Behavioral Health Plan for Idaho Medicaid members and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. She is a board certified general adult psychiatrist with eight years post graduate clinical and administrative experience in community, managed care and residential level of care experience.