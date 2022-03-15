We’ve seen so many adaptations of Batman that it’s difficult to imagine an updated version that can still wow us. Tim Burton’s 1989 film advanced the character beyond the pages of DC Comics, imagining an art deco city setting, rubber armor, sleek vehicle and prop designs, and a truly menacing murderous villain. This movie not only set the bar for future bat pictures, but it set the template for the modern superhero genre.
Years later, Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy reimagined the character as a Bond-esque spy, involved in multi-national levels of intrigue and compelling moral dilemmas.
With this latest iteration, director Matt Reeves (“Cloverfield,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) brings Batman back to his pulp roots in a rainy noir that combines the tactile asphalt action of “The Dark Knight,” along with the grimy crime dramas of David Fincher (“Se7en,” "Zodiac").
After two years of building his street reputation as a terror in the shadows, Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) finds himself at the center of a mystery involving the murder of members of Gotham’s elite. The killer in question is a masked psychopath calling himself The Riddler (Paul Dano). This moniker comes from clues and riddles left behind after every crime scene investigation, in which letters addressed to Batman come with Zodiac-like ciphers that, if solved, will lead to the discovery of his next victim. It’s unknown why The Riddler seeks the attention of our protagonist, but these letters have Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and some of his police questioning their tentative cooperation with the vigilante.
These clues also lead the caped crusader to a seedy nightclub that caters to Gotham’s corrupted politicians, run by a mob heavy called Penguin (Colin Farrell). While looking for answers, Bruce runs into a cat burglar named Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz) who’s looking for the people who kidnapped her friend. Batman and Catwoman work together during a contentious mayoral election to figure out what this killer knows about Batman, the mob and the city’s crumbling political class.
Reeves is a capable visualist and his version of Gotham City shows a level of urban decay and dereliction not yet seen in previous Batman movies. The world-building, as encapsulated by the costumes, the plodding Michael Giacchino score, and the hazy, high-contrast cinematography, creates a nightmarish world where we believe a masked vigilante and a host of psychotic villains can thrive.
The tone is perfectly set within the first scene, wherein Pattinson’s voice-over describes Batman's effect on the criminal element, leaving lawbreakers gazing into the shadows of every alley, afraid of what their night might bring them. This is the heart of who the dark knight is, along with being the world’s greatest detective, a characterization not often utilized in previous films.
While vibe is on point, the movie strains to balance its multiple plot points, resulting in a narrative sprawl that struggles to effectively pull the tension. As a mystery, many of the puzzle pieces are telegraphed or solved too quickly to build pressure or pay off. Every character somehow links to the others in ways that only happen in a writers’ room, and too many red herrings are revealed without time to properly misdirect the audience’s attention. Individual scenes work well as set pieces or mood-scapes but the plot simmers until it cools, and the story keeps moving without raising the stakes or subverting our expectations.
“The Batman” is so close to achieving greatness it’s frustrating that it doesn’t deliver the goods within some of its most basic genre expectations. Partly, this comes from a baggy edit that could use a 35-minute trim, and it comes from a script that tries too hard to connect disparate story elements. There’s a lot to admire in this moody interpretation of the fan-favorite hero, including nicely tuned performances from Kravitz, Pattinson, Farrell and Dano, and I look forward to future installments of this universe, but I sincerely hope for more rigor and discipline on the page and within the final edit.
Grade: B-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.