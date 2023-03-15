Barbie

A 1959 Barbie Doll. 

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

Barbara Millicent Roberts was ‘born’ March 9, 1959, in New York City, during the American Toy Fair. She arrived as a teenager, with a huge wardrobe and a job as a fashion model, and immediately became a huge sensation. When I first saw her, I remember feeling mesmerized. There she was, in the aisle of our local Kings store, in that black and white striped swimsuit and high-heeled shoes, surrounded by a dozen colorful outfits – sold separately of course. Oh, the possibilities!

In my small childhood world, there had been only baby dolls. The only game to play was ‘motherhood’. But here, in this store, was a doll that sparked my imagination, opened up a world of choices and offered up a dream of a future I had never before contemplated. I had to have her! My mother, though, was clearly more horrified than mesmerized. This was going to take some persuading, but within a few months, I had the doll and a couple of outfits, including the still famous “Solo in the Spotlight” gown with its own microphone.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.