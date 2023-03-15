Barbara Millicent Roberts was ‘born’ March 9, 1959, in New York City, during the American Toy Fair. She arrived as a teenager, with a huge wardrobe and a job as a fashion model, and immediately became a huge sensation. When I first saw her, I remember feeling mesmerized. There she was, in the aisle of our local Kings store, in that black and white striped swimsuit and high-heeled shoes, surrounded by a dozen colorful outfits – sold separately of course. Oh, the possibilities!
In my small childhood world, there had been only baby dolls. The only game to play was ‘motherhood’. But here, in this store, was a doll that sparked my imagination, opened up a world of choices and offered up a dream of a future I had never before contemplated. I had to have her! My mother, though, was clearly more horrified than mesmerized. This was going to take some persuading, but within a few months, I had the doll and a couple of outfits, including the still famous “Solo in the Spotlight” gown with its own microphone.
I built Barbie a house out of cardboard boxes, very shabby by Barbie standards, but, hey, I was in grade school. Later I learned to sew and practiced on doll (Barbie) clothes. Again, my mother skeptical, but let me work with leftover scraps until I had proven that I knew what I was doing, Then, in 1964, Red Heart yarn sold a knitting booklet with six Barbie patterns. This is when I learned to knit, and my first project was a striped sheath dress from that booklet. This time my mother, now a believer, bought me the booklet, the needles, and the yarn.
Of course, Barbie moved on from that modeling career to become an astronaut in 1965, an Olympic gold medalist in three sports in 1975. She joined the Army in 1989 and went on to serve in four military branches wearing uniforms approved by the Pentagon. And in 1992, she ran for President of the United States. In between these events, Barbie has tried her hand at nearly every occupation that exists, traveled the world and brought home traditional clothing from each country, been dressed by all the top designers in the world and been painted by Andy Warhol. She has lived in many versions of the Barbie Dream House – the earliest Mattel-produced house was cardboard. There was also a retail store and a theater sold. She has driven a convertible, a Corvette, a Ferrari, a pickup and a Jeep.
Barbie has been surrounded, from the beginning, by a large circle of friends and family, including Midge, Alan, and Francie. Barbie’s parents have been portrayed in plastic along with multiple siblings, all with friends of their own. Then there is an extensive list of Hollywood friends. Farrah Fawcett, Cheryl Ladd, Cher, the Olsen twins, Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, the entire cast of Twilight, Patrick Dempsey, Diahann Carroll, Donnie and Marie, and more have all become Barbie-sized.
Possibly it is her long-term relationship with Ken that has kept her grounded. Ken Carson was introduced in 1961 with the story that the pair met on a TV commercial set. He has been Barbie’s life-long companion, except for that short infatuation with Blaine in 2004.
My daughter grew up at just the right time to get in on the collectible Barbie craze, when Mattel began producing series dolls that were meant to be NRFP (never removed from package). My obsession returned as we scouted the Christmas Wish series, the Famous Women series, and the Dolls of the World series together.
Mattel went from a tiny company to an international, multimillion dollar company on the success of the Barbie empire. In the 1960s, Barbie was listed as the most sold-out doll in the country and accounted for more sales than many established doll manufacturers’ entire line. Barbies are sold in nearly every country of the world, though some require that she be covered in a hajib. Mattel has also created hundreds of one-of-a-kind Barbies that are auctioned at charity fundraising events, going for $25,000 and more.
So is Barbie still relevant today? A resounding YES! I just typed ‘Barbie’ into my web browser and came up with 1,010,000 results. After 64 years on the market, every toy store has a Barbie section. New and limited addition dolls can sell out in minutes on the Barbie website. Magazines, conventions, movies and television shows still are marketed and popular. I know that I can’t walk through Walmart without making a left-turn down that special aisle to see if anything new has been added. I don’t know any little girls past age 3, who don’t own at least one Barbie doll. The obsession lives on.
The Bingham County Historical Museum – The Brown Mansion is hosting a Barbie display in the Grand Hall through April 30, 2023. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The museum is at 190 N. Shilling St., Blackfoot.
The Historical Society is looking for information on the Younie Building. Anyone with info to share, please call us at 208-785-9906, and leave a message.
