A salad in a bag makes adding vegetables to our meals so much easier. The variety of greens and other produce add nutrients, color and flavor appeal. You may not see the hidden foodborne pathogen prevalent in bagged salads: cyclospora cayetanensis. Cyclospora infection causes cylcosporiasis, an unpleasant intestinal illness. This is a parasite, not a bacterium with humans being the only known host. Cyclospora has a complex life cycle which goes through multiple stages. There are about as many confirmed illnesses as Salmonella occurring in seasonal outbreaks during May through August. These outbreaks happen in convenience stores and fast food chains in berries, mint, snap peas, grated carrots, romaine lettuce, cilantro, shredded purple cabbage, green onions, iceberg lettuce and pea pods.
Most of the outbreaks this year of cyclospora occurred in North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Fresh Express recalled products and many retail stores did as well. To receive updated information on food recalls, visit CDC.gov/parasites and FDA.gov/food/outbreaks.
As consumers of store-bought produce, follow these steps to ensure our produce is safe:
• Check for bruising or damage. These are sites were bacteria can multiple. When choosing pre-cut fruits and vegetables like packaged salads and sliced melons, check the product is refrigerated or on ice.
• Clean hands, surfaces and utensils. This step will prevent contamination. Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling fresh fruits and vegetables. Clean all surfaces and utensils with hot water and soap.
• Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables just before eating. Plain running water is fine. Firm-skinned fruits and vegetables should be rubbed by hand or scrubbed with a clean vegetable brush while rinsing under running tap water. Packaged fruit and vegetables labeled “ready-to-eat,” “washed” or “triple washed” should not be washed. Dry fruits and vegetables with a clean cloth or paper towel.
• Separate from contaminants. Household chemicals, and raw meat, seafood, poultry and eggs should not touch raw produce. Keep these items separate at home and in your shopping cart.
• Chill cut produce below 40 degrees. Cut fresh produce within two hours to prevent bacterial growth.
• Throw away. This includes bruised or potentially cross-contaminated produce, produce that has not been refrigerated within two hours of cutting, peeling or cooking. If in doubt, throw it out.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at jhbuck@uidaho.edu.