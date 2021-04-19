The indescribable gift of dwelling in God’s presence and with our families and friends whom we have lost to death, in a forever state, must be earned by applying the grace of Christ to our lives, which is possible because of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Often, the hardest part of applying the grace of Christ through change, is recognizing the need for a change to occur. But, having faith in Christ means to apply the power of change which comes from his grace.
At the last supper, Christ declared to his Apostles: “With desire I have desired to eat this passover with you before I suffer” (KJV, Luke 22.15). In our own sufferings, when we mourn the death of loved ones or feel our hearts breaking when others betray us, we can remember that Christ was betrayed, and stood in our place, feeling agony that to mortals, would be indescribable. Jesus’ anguish was so great and terrible that no man can possibly comprehend what he went through. We mere mortals can only consider his sorrow when we read in the book of Luke that “his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground” (KJV, Luke 22.42, 44). His Atonement allows us to rely on his grace to be strengthened in times of sorrow.
Jesus later healed a centurion whose ear was smote off, prior to being taken by soldiers. In that moment, no greater example of loving one’s enemies and praying “for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you,” exists in the same place and at the same time (KJV, Mathew 5.44)! After being judged of Caiaphas, who, like many, misunderstood Christ’s teachings, the priests of the court “spit in his face” and mocked him saying: “prophesy unto us, thou Christ” (KJV, Mathew 26.67-68). These so-called righteous men who spoke with hypocrisy staining their lips, sent the man and god of the most good to Pilate who shamefully washed his hands of authority and left Jesus’ fate to the people. Jesus was then betrayed by his own, who cried out: “Crucify him!”, although Pilate had declared: “I find no fault in him” (KJV, Luke 19.6). Jesus would be abused, beaten and mocked by scornful onlookers and soldiers who placed a scarlet robe on his shoulders and a crown of thorns on his head before making him carry an old rusty cross to his death.
Christ would carry his own cross to Golgotha, surely feeling his body beginning to break as he passed by the few of his disciples left, who could only watch in sorrow and mourn for him. He was gruesomely nailed to an old wooden cross built for criminals, and hung between two thieves. The soldiers stripped him of his clothing and gave him vinegar to drink. Mary Magdalene, and his own mortal mother, Mary, watched him suffer a bitter death as his bones broke and soon “gave up the ghost” (KJV, Mark 15.37). Judas, the first of his betrayers, hung himself, realizing what he had done to his master. The angels in Heaven came to his aid, comforting him in the garden as he suffered, and the earth shook to mourn his death; yet all would praise his triumph over death through his resurrection! The mightiest of all the miracles Christ performed was his Atonement, which Isaiah described as one being “brought as a lamb to slaughter” but who did not “open his mouth” (KJV, Isaiah 53.7).
No other act in the history of mankind, and no other message offers more hope to persons who feel hopelessness, than the miracle of the Atonement of Jesus Christ! Does His Atonement mean that we will never suffer pain or that bad things will never happen to good people? No. But, His Atonement does stand as the central reason as to why persons identify as Christians and as to why all hope is not lost, even when we fell as if we are standing on the brink of a deep, dark and dreary pool of bitter water below.
Everyone has the power to perfect one’s standing, called “His grace,” because of Christ’s Atonement. Changing means being willing to hear Christ through studying his teachings and living by them. As community members, we are charged to serve those around us and feel empathy for others in their sufferings. By doing so, we are loving our neighbors as ourselves, as Christ so beautifully taught. Let us all press on in our efforts to serve the Lord, Jesus Christ by serving our neighbors and remembering that Christ suffered for us all so that we wouldn’t have to suffer like he did. We can hope for better things to come even when feel like the light is being squeezed out by the darkness.
Case Stayner holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Idaho State University and is currently working to obtain his master’s in secondary education from Grand Canyon University. He loves writing in his free time and teaching English and other subjects at his place of employment. The most important things he values in life are his religious beliefs, including his faith in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ and his dedication to his family.