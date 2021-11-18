Thanksgiving is here! Thanksgiving is a time to evaluate the myriads of blessings that have been given to us. All too often over the Thanksgiving holiday we focus on intake more than upon giving. In the midst of blessings and abundance, we enjoy sharing some bounty with others. Many people gather their family into one home and delight in each other’s company. While some, who have spent a Thanksgiving alone, understand how meaningful it is to invite those alone to celebrate with them.
I think that my worst Thanksgiving was when I was in graduate school in Mill Valley, California. I was one of the only people still in the dorm over the holiday, since most had traveled away for the holiday. Just before 3 p.m. I got on my motorcycle and went to the one restaurant that I thought would be open and might possibly serve turkey and the fixings. Upon arriving, I saw a big poster in the window advertising "Thanksgiving Dinner!" I was thrilled — and hungry. As I pulled on the door, it did not open. I pulled again. It was locked. The bottom of the poster said that they closed at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. It was 3:05.
So I rode about a mile further up the road to a restaurant that was open. They were not serving turkey. Most of their prices were beyond my budget, but at least I could afford “Joe’s Special.” The waitress recommended it, so I said I would try it. Within 10 minutes I had a plate in front of me, which had an egg omelet on it. I cut into it, and it was green. Spinach! My Thanksgiving went from bad to worse, since I am not a fan of cooked spinach. I ate what I could and went back to the dorm to commiserate.
Yet, in all the Thanksgiving meals since that awful one, my Thanksgiving days have been pleasant experiences. Even our Thanksgivings in Hungary were pretty amazing, once we found a source for turkeys. Now each year we try to be sensitive to people who are facing the holiday alone, or in difficult circumstances, whom we can invite to come join us in God’s feast.
In 2 Corinthians chapter 9, Paul was gathering funds to send to the Christians in Jerusalem who were undergoing a famine. Paul urged people in churches in Macedonia, and other places he served, to help the Christians suffering famine. The members of the churches did just that.
They began by giving thanks to God, being grateful for all that God had done for them. This is the heart of our Thanksgiving holiday as well. The Native Americans and colonists shared a meal together, thanking God for new friends and for all He had done. In 2 Corinthians 9, Paul encouraged the Macedonian Christians to give a generous gift. It was to be something they wanted to do, something they gave thought to, and they were encouraged to give it freely and joyfully, for God loves a cheerful giver (2 Corinthians 9:7).
In 2 Corinthians 9:8 (CSB), we read an awesome promise, which God makes to us as we share and give to others: “And God is able to make every grace overflow to you, so that in every way, always having everything you need, you may excel in every good work.” God overflows our lives with every grace. He pours grace and gifts into us, to such a degree that we can’t contain them. They overflow, spilling out of our lives and onto others. He does this so that in every conceivable way we will always have everything we need, and all that is needed to excel in every good activity. No wonder Paul concludes the chapter with “Thanks be to God for His indescribable gift!” (2 Corinthians 9:15). Jesus is the indescribable Gift. God gives Jesus to us. Once Jesus comes to live within you, you will always have all that you need in order to do what God asks you to do.
Since God has done so much for us, and has given us Jesus, the most superlative gift available anywhere, we are to invest our lives in giving thanks to God, and giving God’s presence and supplies to bless others. We are to live gratefully and cheerfully, overflowing with thanks directed to God. We are to be people who love God and love those whom God loves.
Perhaps we should all start our Thanksgiving holiday this year by giving thanks to God. That is after all what the event celebrates. And share your gratefulness with some other folks, who without you sharing with them, will be destined to eat a Joe’s Special. Happy Thanksgiving!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.