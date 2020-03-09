SUN VALLEY — The Alturas Institute, in response to the extraordinary interest in its 2020 “Conversations with Exceptional Women” event, has announced a venue change and the sale of additional tickets for a session featuring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The session with Justice Ginsburg — “A Conversation with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg” — will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road, according to Alturas Institute President David Adler. Tickets for this session will cost $100. Lawn seating, featuring a big screen, will cost $25.
Current ticket holders for “Conversations with Exceptional Women,” held Sept. 1-2, at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, will bear no additional expense and will be given preferred seating at the Sun Valley Pavilion for the session with Justice Ginsburg.
“We were absolutely crushed by the expression of disappointment and frustration incurred by those unable to purchase tickets for our event, which sold out in a matter of minutes,” Adler said. “We began immediately to search for a solution to accommodate the many hundreds of local residents and others throughout Idaho and across the nation eager to hear our incredible speakers, including Justice Ginsburg,” he added.
“While we regret very much that we cannot accommodate anyone else wishing to attend our program at the Argyros, because seats have sold out, we hope that by shifting our session with Justice Ginsburg to the Sun Valley Pavilion, that we can provide a very rare opportunity for many others eager to hear the iconic RBG,” Adler said.
Tickets for “A Conversation with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg” will go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday at www.alturasinstitute.com. Adler said he expects tickets will be sold out quickly.