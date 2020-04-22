The Allstate Foundation will donate $20,000 to the Idaho Foodbank
BOISE — In honor of National Volunteer Week, Allstate agency owners across Idaho are thanking foodbank volunteers for their unwavering support of local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10 agencies will be virtually volunteering with the Idaho Foodbank this week to secure a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® Grant, which is the equivalent of 100,000 meals for local families in need. Allstate volunteers took to social media this week to raise awareness of the foodbank’s mission to eliminate hunger. Additionally, each agent reached out to their customers to encourage them to thank their local volunteers and support local food banks during this crisis.
“The Idaho Foodbank is grateful to Allstate’s support as we work hard to address the escalating demand for food, especially for families suddenly faced with hunger due to job loss and continued school closures. Monetary donations are the best way to make an impact now and during the long recovery that lies ahead. For $1 we can provide the food for up to five meals for a neighbor in need,” said Morgan Wilson, chief development officer for the Idaho Foodbank. “We also encourage anyone needing help to check out our food assistance locator tab on our website — idahofoodbank.org,” said Wilson.
“During a time like this where our communities are facing a crisis, I am proud to help an organization like the Idaho Foodbank, whose employees and volunteers have been working tirelessly to ensure families don’t go without food,” said Allstate agent, Eric Jeglum. “I’m so grateful to be a part of a community that is willing to come together during an uncertain time to help create some stability for families.”
The Idaho Foodbank is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants. These grants are secured by agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. Visit https://idahofoodbank.org/donate/ for more information on the Idaho Foodbank.
Participating Allstate agency owners and staff:
Blackfoot:
Brad Scott
Boise:
Amy Gatherum
Tom Heffner
Eric Jeglum
Natalie Knighton
Travis Kuntz
Burley:
Jodi Laws
Caldwell:
Eva Bowman
Mark Freemyer
Idaho Falls:
Barbara Beck
Pocatello:
Don Bates