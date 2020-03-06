POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health will kick-off National Public Health Week with a 5k fun run/walk titled “THAT.” “THAT” 5k fun run/walk stands for "Taking Healthy Actions Today." The fun run will be held 10 a.m April 4 at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.
Cost is $22 for an individual and $20 per person for group registration. “THAT” Fun Run is an enjoyable and healthy way to get National Public Health week started. Participants will get a T-shirt and entered into a drawing for raffle prizes. Thanks a Brunch Food truck will be onsite selling food to participants and their families.
To register for “THAT” Fun Run, visit at www.siphidaho.org. Register by March 24 to receive a T-shirt.
For more information contact Dana Solomon at Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 208-239-5256.