Your friends in the Basque, Korean, Hispanic, African, and English speaking communities thank you for your service. During your five years in Boise, you served Basque communities in Idaho, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, Wyoming, Washington, Utah, Montana, and California. Thank you for your loving care for all of us. We congratulate you on your assignment as the Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of Mercy/St. Patrick's Parish in Merced, California, and your continuing service to the Basques of the West. We look forward to seeing you again in your travels and thank you for reaching out to us in our homes via the internet with your daily rosary and Mass broadcasts. For more information, go to basquecatholic.org or email info@basquecatholic.org.
Thank you and congratulations Father Antton Egiguren
- By Basque Catholic Foundation, Inc
