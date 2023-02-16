VICTOR — Crystal Borup and Sea Marie Biladeau announce the launch of the Teton Yoga Festival, scheduled for Sept. 8-10 in Teton Valley, Idaho. A Leaders of Unity ticket option will kick off the festival weekend on Sept. 7, with a farm-to-table dinner featuring local organic farms, a regional chef and guest speakers, along with live music.

The three-day festival will have multiple classes and workshops to choose from, as well as inspiring lectures, intimate talks, music and dance. Onsite there will be a pop-up restaurant and food vendors, all sourcing from local organic farms, as well as an outdoor healing sanctuary offering massage and other wellness services. Select market vendors will be selling goods and services that contribute to sustainability and quality of life.

