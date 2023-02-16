VICTOR — Crystal Borup and Sea Marie Biladeau announce the launch of the Teton Yoga Festival, scheduled for Sept. 8-10 in Teton Valley, Idaho. A Leaders of Unity ticket option will kick off the festival weekend on Sept. 7, with a farm-to-table dinner featuring local organic farms, a regional chef and guest speakers, along with live music.
The three-day festival will have multiple classes and workshops to choose from, as well as inspiring lectures, intimate talks, music and dance. Onsite there will be a pop-up restaurant and food vendors, all sourcing from local organic farms, as well as an outdoor healing sanctuary offering massage and other wellness services. Select market vendors will be selling goods and services that contribute to sustainability and quality of life.
The Teton Yoga Festival is paving the way for the yoga community, inspiring deeper individual and community experiences that ripple out into the world. The festival is intended to be an intimate retreat, with a mission to honor the true nature of yoga, which is union. Teachers, presenters and vendors are being selected with the intention of bringing about a deep conscious experience of union. Union with our planet, each other and the source that connects us all.
Crystal and Sea Marie are seeking volunteers, sponsors, partners and more. There are many opportunities to participate in the festival.
“I am so deeply touched by the community's support and involvement. So many people believe in our mission and want to help make the festival a success. We are so grateful,” said Biladeau.
The festival is committed to making a local and global impact and will be partnering with two nonprofit organizations. A portion of proceeds from the festival will be donated to Mountain Roots Education, a local nonprofit that focuses on bringing gardens and greenhouses into our local schools and educating about sustainable living.
"When a child has the experience of growing and eating their own food, it makes an impact and stays with them forever," said Hayes Swinney, executive director of Mountain Roots Education.
The festival will be held at the Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho. Moose Creek Ranch provides resort-style comfort and treatment.
“It is the perfect location for the festival, as it provides an opportunity for an intimate experience while being immersed in nature,” said Borup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.