Tempe Square

A rendering of the completed renovation project of Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah. The new guest pavilions can be seen on the south end.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In January 2020, the South Visitors' Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, was demolished as part of the Salt Lake Temple renovation project. Crews have recently completed excavation of the area and are beginning to erect pavilions and a new guest building.

The above-ground pavilions will offer direct and unobstructed views of the temple. They will be connected by a large underground hall with unique experiences for guests to learn about the temple.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.