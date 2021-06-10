Temple Square, one of Utah’s top tourist attractions, will begin a phased reopening on June 14. The Conference Center will be the first to welcome guests, with additional facilities to follow in coming months.
As Temple Square begins its phased reopening, it will once again offer unique and meaningful guest experiences. While some activities may not be fully open for some time, adjustments will be made to ensure a safe experience for those that are.
Below is a schedule of when various portions of Temple Square will reopen.
June 14
Conference Center
Since the beginning of the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple in January 2020, the Conference Center has been the main arrival center and primary venue for guests on Temple Square.
The public will again be welcome to visit and tour the Conference Center beginning June 14. The experience will initially be open with limited hours (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily) and will include guided and self-guided tours.
The central features of the Conference Center experience are a replica of sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen’s masterpiece, the "Christus"; a cutaway model of the Salt Lake Temple; the 21,000-seat Conference Center auditorium; and premier views of Temple Square and the Salt Lake Temple renovation.
The Conference Center also provides immersive and interactive experiences to understand the history and significance of the Salt Lake Temple. These include an orientation video, a media presentation about the importance of social and religious gatherings, historical artifacts and sacred art galleries.
Tours
Tours on Temple Square have already been available virtually (inside buildings) as well as in person (the grounds of Temple Square). Virtual tours will continue. When the Conference Center reopens on June 14, in-person tours will be available. To schedule a tour, call 801-240-8945 or email TempleSquare@ChurchofJesusChrist.org. You can also get an impromptu tour by visiting the sister missionaries in the Conference Center or those stationed just inside the west gate of Temple Square.
July 6
Assembly Hall and Tabernacle
The Assembly Hall and Tabernacle will open to the public on July 6 with limited hours (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily). Organ concerts, rehearsals and other concerts will continue to be paused.
Family History Library
Also on July 6, the Family History Library will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with plans to extend to additional days and hours soon thereafter.
Church History Library
The Church History Library’s reading room will open by appointment on July 6. A limited number of appointments will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library will also resume presentations for groups of 25 or fewer. Up-to-date information on operating hours, safety policies and how to schedule a visit can be found on the library’s Plan Your Visit web page. The library will fully reopen to the public on Aug. 2.
Aug. 2
Beehive House and Church History Museum
The Beehive House will reopen to the public on Aug. 2. It will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Church History Museum and store will reopen that same day. It will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The following exhibits at the museum will be available:
— The Heavens Are Opened
— Sisters for Suffrage
— Mormon Trails
— Presidents of the Church
— Temples Dot the Earth: Building the House of the Lord (an interactive exhibit for children and families)
Additional buildings
The Joseph Smith Memorial Building, the Relief Society Building and the Lion House openings will be announced at a future date.
Guidelines
Visitors are welcome on Temple Square. Face masks are recommended for individuals who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19. These announcements are subject to change due to conditions at the time of opening. Other buildings and experiences will be posted to TempleSquare.org when they reopen.