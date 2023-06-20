Sara Goodman was ordained Rabbi Sara Goodman on Saturday, June 17th. This follows her completion of the rabbinic program with the Jewish Spiritual Leaders’ Institute.

As Community and Religious Leader of Temple Emanuel in Pocatello, Sara is the first ordained Rabbi to serve in this position.  As Rabbi, she leads congregational services on Shabbat, holidays, and for many life-cycle events. She is interested in developing new programs and teaching music and prayer. Sara also prepares students privately to become b'nai mitzva and teaches guitar and Hebrew. 

