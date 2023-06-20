Sara Goodman was ordained Rabbi Sara Goodman on Saturday, June 17th. This follows her completion of the rabbinic program with the Jewish Spiritual Leaders’ Institute.
As Community and Religious Leader of Temple Emanuel in Pocatello, Sara is the first ordained Rabbi to serve in this position. As Rabbi, she leads congregational services on Shabbat, holidays, and for many life-cycle events. She is interested in developing new programs and teaching music and prayer.Sara also prepares students privately to become b'nai mitzva and teaches guitar and Hebrew.
The Congregation of Temple Emanuel welcomes Rabbi Sara Goodman with a pot luck dinner Friday, June 23 at 6:00 pm. Dinner will be followed by a Shabbat service at 7:30 pm. All are welcome to attend.
The Congregation looks forward to a new era of worship at the Synagogue as Rabbi Goodman brings much to us including her extensive learning, experience and musical talent
Sara Goodman was born in Chicago and has lived in the Chicago area most of her life. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology, with a minor in Art, from Northeastern Illinois University.
She spent eight summers in Israel as the Art and Music Director of Shorashim, a travel and camp experience for American and Israeli high-school aged youth. Sara taught middle school Hebrew and Jewish music at the Chicago Jewish day school for 11 years, and spent 15 wonderful summers leading prayer and music at the Ramah Day Camp in Chicago.
Sara began her leadership experience at Congregation Hakafa in 1988, teaching Hebrew through music, art and games. Since then, she has taught Hebrew across the grade levels and developed various creative-based learning curricula that are utilized throughout the school. Sara is passionate about instilling a love of the Hebrew language in her students. She strives to make the Hebrew learning process a creative, fun, and positive experience for the students. After 35 years, Sara retired as music director from Congregation Hakafa in order to join Temple Emanuel.
