POCATELLO — We invite all members, former members and friends to join a celebration at 5 p.m. on May 13. This is the 100th year anniversary of Temple Emanuel.

The first Jewish settlers came to Southeast Idaho in 1885. In the early 1900s, the railroaders in Pocatello, and farmers from the surrounding area, needed to buy machinery, equipment and supplies, thus creating a good market for work clothes, boots, watches, jewelry, wide-brimmed hats, pawn shops and so on. Recognizing this demand, Jewish merchants from Salt Lake, Denver and elsewhere were attracted to Southeastern Idaho. They came, bringing their families, traditions and culture, thereby laying the foundations for a Jewish congregation.

