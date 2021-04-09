Imagine yourself as a 7th grader. I’m sure you were super cool and confident, but I wasn’t. I was self conscious about a lot of things.
I thought my hair looked goofy, and it probably did. I was tall and felt awkward. My grades weren’t the best. I had clothes from the thrift store before that was cool.
One thing I was not insecure about, however, was my mental health. It never occurred to me that my mental health was a thing I needed to be aware of and could work to improve. I just never considered it.
Imagine this scenario. Seventh grade me comes to school one day feeling particularly insecure. I have math first period and I’m worried because I’m really bad at math, plus I’m pretty sure my hair looks really stupid. I get into class and the teacher announces we are going to work with partners.
To my horror, I’m assigned partners with that girl. You know, the really smart one who always has her act together and doesn’t have any apparent flaws at all.
Her last name starts with the same letter as mine so our lockers are side by side and when she’s there I forget my combination. Now I have to be PARTNERS with her in math which I’m terrible at, and my hair looks as dumb as I feel. (This is a totally made up scenario I promise.)
I try and explain all of this to the teacher, and he suggests I go talk to the counselor about my mental health.
What? Now I’m the tall kid who’s bad at math, has goofy hair, and may be mentally unstable. AHHH!
But that’s not what the teacher is insinuating in this completely made up scenario is it? Encouraging someone to focus on their mental health doesn’t mean that they may have a mental illness. It likely means that they would benefit from investing in some mental self-care.
Thirty years ago we weren’t talking about mental health to teenagers like we do today. I believe that’s a good thing. I also think that as we talk more about mental health, we should be giving teenagers healthy tools to improve mental health, not just a handful of labels.
The more we talk about mental health as a community, the more this new vocabulary becomes familiar with our kids.
They need the words and the concepts, but they also need context to process the concepts in a healthy way.
For instance, most teenagers struggle with some form of social anxiety. Another way to say that is that it’s really hard to be a teenager and figure out all kinds of social stresses on top of school and many other things.
The teenage years are awkward. Always have been. I have lots of kids who announce to me that they have social anxiety as if it’s a label they have taken on themselves and it means that they will never be comfortable in public.
Understanding how to cope with normal social stress is healthy. A label with no tools to accompany it is not.
Our teenagers need to understand that some social anxiety is normal, and they can learn how to manage it, grow, and become socially comfortable and happy.
Another concept that teenagers are learning is “coping mechanisms” or strategies. One of the most important things about mental health that we can learn is how to identify a struggle and make a plan to deal with it.
Healthy coping strategies can include activities that distract us from struggles, like a hobby or simple activity such as doodling. They can include knowing who safe trustworthy people are that you can go ask for help. Coping strategies can include breathing exercises, or short breaks.
The thing about healthy coping strategies is that they’re hard work. With most things that are hard work, you don’t always succeed at first. You have to keep trying.
It’s easier to fall into a state of anxiety and succumb to depressed or negative thoughts than it is to struggle through it with positive coping strategies.
When I mention positive coping strategies to people, I often hear, “I’ve tried that and it didn’t work.” Here’s the thing I think our teenagers are missing. I don’t think they grasp how much they matter. We need to say things like, “I know it's hard work, but you are worth it. You matter. You may have tried and it didn’t work, but we’re going to keep trying because you are worth it.”
Many of our teenagers have a longer list of unhealthy coping skills than healthy ones. It’s also true that our teenagers have unhealthy coping strategies that we have no idea about.
Teenagers face temptation to use substances like drugs and alcohol to cope. Teenagers develop unhealthy relationships to comfort themselves and each other.
Self-harm is a negative coping strategy. Negative self-talk is a fancy way of saying you just constantly focus on the things that you believe are wrong with you, and our teenagers get lost in negative self-talk.
The thing about these negative coping strategies is that they almost work. They don’t work, but they give the illusion that they could. And people develop unhealthy habits of negative coping strategies because it’s hard to get enough of something that almost works.
We need to understand how to recognize when our teenagers are using unhealthy coping strategies. Then we can help them see their worth, and how to replace negative strategies with healthy ones.
The good news is that people are paying attention to mental health and there is an emerging culture of support for mental well-being. As with any emerging positive trend, it can have an unhealthy edge if we don’t educate ourselves and focus on what’s best.
I encourage you to talk about mental health with your teenager. Share your own experiences and listen to theirs.
Mental well-being is a journey we are all on together, and your family may be the best support group you ever have!
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.