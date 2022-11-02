Calling all foodies and artists. We’d like to introduce you to Savannah, who is currently taking a culinary class and hopes to continue a lifetime of cooking. She’s a big fan of sushi, especially because she recently learned to make it herself and can add her own artistic flair to it. An artist at heart, Savannah loves to spend time drawing, beading, crocheting, creating origami and writing poetry that helps her to heal from her difficult past. Music is another creative outlet for Savannah, and she hopes to be able to take lessons to learn to play the guitar and the ukulele sometime soon.
Savannah is a caring and empathetic girl who loves Dad jokes and has a myriad of other interests as well. Outdoor pursuits that she enjoys include horseback riding, paddle-boarding, hiking and camping. She has been on the track team at school and also loves watching volleyball games and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. If bad weather keeps her inside, don’t worry about Savannah getting bored. She’s always up for playing board games like Uno, Speed, Clue or Monopoly, or watching anything from Disney favorites to the scariest of scary movies. Savannah is on track educationally and always tries to give her best in school. A bit of an old soul, she loves reading the "Hardy Boys" and "Nancy Drew" mysteries. Savannah aspires to become either a social worker or a probation officer someday so that she can help kids like herself who have come from hard places.
When it comes to activities she would love to do as a family, Savannah dreams of everything from the simple things, like spending time volunteering as a family at a soup kitchen or/and an animal shelter to grand adventures traveling together. She loves flying as well as traveling by car and has a wish list of places to visit, which includes a beach, a Renaissance fair, comic con and a trip to Italy to visit the Leaning Tower and eat gelato.
This resilient young woman describes qualities in the right family for her as any type of parental make-up, as long as she has caregivers who are stable, kind, goofy, funny, caring and who won’t give up on her if things get hard. Savannah prefers a family who attends church and has pets in their home. Savannah’s permanency team describes the best for her as a family where she will be the oldest child in the home, as she does great with younger children. A family with a strong understanding of trauma would be a great match for her. Savannah and her team are open to hearing from interested Idaho families, as well as families who reside in other states.
Are you ready to make memories that will last a lifetime with an amazing teen? If the answer is a resounding yes, we hope that you inquire today to find out more about Savannah.
