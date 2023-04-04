Sunny

Sunny

We are so excited to introduce you to Sunny — a quirky, sweet, kind and outgoing young man whose name truly matches his disposition. Sunny prides himself on being someone who communicates well — really builds people up and tries to help others whenever he can. He enjoys school, particularly English class and history class, where he’s learning a lot about Egyptian pyramids.

Plans for college are in his future, however, he isn’t sure quite yet just what kind of a career he’d like to go into. Sunny has been working an afterschool job for some time now and enjoys the independence and responsibility that come along with working, as well as the obvious perk of having money to buy himself the things he wants, especially cool clothing that expresses his unique style. An added fun fact about Sunny is that he loves going thrift shopping and finding great deals on those unique clothes.

