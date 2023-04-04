We are so excited to introduce you to Sunny — a quirky, sweet, kind and outgoing young man whose name truly matches his disposition. Sunny prides himself on being someone who communicates well — really builds people up and tries to help others whenever he can. He enjoys school, particularly English class and history class, where he’s learning a lot about Egyptian pyramids.
Plans for college are in his future, however, he isn’t sure quite yet just what kind of a career he’d like to go into. Sunny has been working an afterschool job for some time now and enjoys the independence and responsibility that come along with working, as well as the obvious perk of having money to buy himself the things he wants, especially cool clothing that expresses his unique style. An added fun fact about Sunny is that he loves going thrift shopping and finding great deals on those unique clothes.
When he’s not in school or working, Sunny enjoys playing video games, playing pool, reading sci-fi books, drawing patchwork designs, and just hanging out with his friends listening to music and talking about culture. He also enjoys sports and wants to try wrestling, basketball and possibly martial arts once he gets settled into his new family.
Sunny is amenable to any kind of adoptive family makeup and does well with other children of any age in the home. The ideal match for this deserving teen will be a fun, active family who enjoys traveling and doing things together. Caregivers who are calm and understanding and who parent by setting clear expectations and engaging in open and honest discussion when issues arise will be a great fit. Sunny hopes to find his forever family in the Treasure Valley or Mountain Home area, but his permanency team is also open to hearing from any family that feels like they are a good match for him. Sunny is a legal risk placement at this time. Sunny is truly motivated and is ready for a fresh start in his life with a family that will guide, love and support him into young adulthood and beyond. If you’re considering adding a teen to your family, we’d love to have you inquire about Sunny at www.idahowednesdayschild.org.
