The Idaho Wednesday’s Child Program is an adoption program for special needs children. Many of these children are from environments marked by abuse, neglect, abandonment or substance abuse and are now in the foster care system. While they have already faced difficult challenges in their young lives, they are ready for a permanent family who will give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a nurturing environment.
This program is ideal for those willing to provide a safe, loving environment for children who have suffered from abuse or neglect. Nearly any person or couple over the age of 25 that has a strong desire to provide a forever home to a child can apply to become an adoptive parent. Visit idahowednesdayschild.org for more information.
Meet Zach, an amazing young man who will steal your heart. This funny and well-spoken boy loves fishing, farming and camping. Some of his other favorite activities include watching super-hero movies, reading "Harry Potter" books, cooking, playing video and board games, and putting together Lego sets. Zach also enjoys playing and watching basketball and is a huge Denver Nuggets fan.
This sweet and caring guy looks forward to one day joining the Boy Scouts, taking boxing lessons, catching the world’s largest trout and visiting Paris. Zach enjoys going to church and really values helping other people when they are hurting. Smart and academically on track, he reports that his favorite subject in school is Social Studies. Zach aspires to one day become a chef, a police officer or a Marine. He wants a family who will help him with his homework, spend lots of time with him and one who will never give up on him, even if things are hard.
If you are a family who is fun, active, patient and forgiving, we would love to hear from you. Please visit www.idahowednesdayschild.org today to inquire about Zach.