If you consider martial arts, animals, travelling, family time, a great pepperoni pizza and all things outdoors among your favorite things, Heidi may be just the fit you’ve been searching for. Heidi, who goes by Maxie, is a well-rounded teen who has many other interests as well, including soccer, Minecraft, shopping, reading, listening to music, sci-fi movies, crafts like drawing and woodburning, and watching the Lakers or Rams play. Maxie would love to take family camping trips using the "bush crafting" style, where you make all of your own camping supplies and needs from things you find in nature.

Maxie describes her “perfect day” as one spent coloring, spending time outside and hanging out with family cooking together. Maxie longs to visit interesting places, with Montana being first on her list because of its beautiful scenery. Her funny, inquisitive and articulate personality is sure to make having Maxie along a great addition to all of your family’s travels.

