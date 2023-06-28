If you consider martial arts, animals, travelling, family time, a great pepperoni pizza and all things outdoors among your favorite things, Heidi may be just the fit you’ve been searching for. Heidi, who goes by Maxie, is a well-rounded teen who has many other interests as well, including soccer, Minecraft, shopping, reading, listening to music, sci-fi movies, crafts like drawing and woodburning, and watching the Lakers or Rams play. Maxie would love to take family camping trips using the "bush crafting" style, where you make all of your own camping supplies and needs from things you find in nature.
Maxie describes her “perfect day” as one spent coloring, spending time outside and hanging out with family cooking together. Maxie longs to visit interesting places, with Montana being first on her list because of its beautiful scenery. Her funny, inquisitive and articulate personality is sure to make having Maxie along a great addition to all of your family’s travels.
Maxie prides herself on being kind, compassionate and a loyal friend to others, someone who won't give up on them when things get hard. She is also really proud of her perseverance and her ability to always push through to reach her goals. Maxie envisions her future including going to college to study economics and then one day owning her own farm full of goats, horses, sheep, chickens and dogs. Maxie describes the meaning of family as "never giving up" and longs for parents who will always be there for her. If she could let prospective adoptive families know one thing, it would be that it's important to know that kids in foster care are great kids who are often misunderstood because people just don't know their whole story.
Maxie and her permanency team are open to most any type of family make-up, though she is likely to do best as the oldest child in the home. They are open to hearing from Idaho families, however in keeping in line with her adventurous spirit, she wouldn’t be opposed to moving out of state in order to find the perfect fit. Maxie is counting down the days until her life in foster care is in the rear-view mirror and she can look forward to all of the love, stability and adventures that she has been longing for. If you share some interests with this wonderful teen and have room in your heart and home to grow your family through adoption, please inquire about Maxie today at www.idahowednesdayschild.org.
