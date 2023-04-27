McKenzie

McKenzie

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Wednesday’s Child

McKenzie is an eclectic and talented teen who does a wonderful job of expressing herself and has a flair for all things artistic. She can often be found drawing manga, writing songs, practicing special effects makeup, reading or engaging in her favorite pastime, which consists of sitting on a swing and listening to music.

Those who know McKenzie best would describe her as a kind and compassionate soul who has worked hard to overcome her past trauma and who envisions a bright future for herself. McKenzie is learning to face her issues head-on, in positive ways, so that she can set a great example for her younger brothers. If she could be granted three wishes, McKenzie thoughtfully described that she would “wish for help to be available to everyone who needed it, that children could be raised in good environments so that they could be taught the right things and become lovely individuals that would change the world for the better, and that people didn’t have to lose the ones they love when they need them the most.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.