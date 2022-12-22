Larry is an active guy who describes himself as smart, silly, funny and a frequent jokester. He thinks that the most important thing for prospective families to know about him is that he’s a good kid whose biggest wish is to be adopted and that he would do anything just to be a part of a family again. Trips to the zoo, amusement parks, playing football with friends, reading, watching movies, listening to country music and playing video games are just a few of the things that Larry really enjoys. He’s also always up for bike rides, an epic Nerf gun battle and learning to cook something new. Larry isn’t sure yet what he wants to do later in life but is currently working hard in school and definitely has his sights set on attending college.
Larry’s permanency team describes the best fit for him as a traditional family with a mom and a dad and feels that he will truly thrive in an environment where the dad is really positive and spends quality time with him. Larry is hoping for an active family that loves to do things together regularly. Larry is anxiously counting down the days until he can finally join a forever family who truly sees in his value, worth and all he is capable of achieving. If Larry sounds like he’d fit right in with your family and you would like to learn more about this deserving young man, please submit an inquiry at www.idahowednesdayschild.org.
