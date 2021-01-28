POCATELLO — How remarkable would it be if a 100-year-old Pocatello woman voted this past election during the 100-year anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement?
Well, meet Genevieve “Gene” Newsome, who at age 100 did cast her ballot on the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which established American women's right to vote.
“She is so political and very, very American,” Janice Jean said about her mother, who will be celebrating her 101st birthday on Friday. “It was just so cool that she voted at 100 years old during the 100-year anniversary of the suffrage movement.”
In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, Newsome made it her mission to cast her ballot in person, voting curbside on Election Day and hand-delivering her ballot. The 2020 election marked the 21st time Newsome cast her ballot for an American president.
“I remember President (Franklin) Roosevelt very well,” Newsome said. “I remember when he died, I felt so bad.”
When asked if Roosevelt was her favorite president, Newsome said, “No. He was a Democrat.”
Equally as important as politics for Newsome and her family is a deep connection with the Lord. What’s most remarkable about her connection, however, is how she has incorporated 21st century technology to spread the gift of scripture.
Newsome, like many who have lived for more than a century, is both hearing and sight impaired. Notwithstanding her limitations, Newsome uses her own cellphone to send inspirational text messages to what has grown from her four children to approximately 200 recipients — though it didn’t start on purpose.
“I was in the hospital to get a hip replacement and when I got home they were going to make me stay with one of my daughters,” Newsome said. “But I wanted to be in my home. So they said that if that was the case I was to text them, because I couldn’t hear, morning and night to let them know I was OK.”
Newsome continued, “So I said, 'If I have to text you, you’re going to have to read scripture.' That’s how it got started."
Once Newsome’s other family members learned of the text messages, they, too, asked to be added to the list. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren started sharing the messages with others outside the family, and pretty soon her inspirational texts were going viral, Jean said.
“We estimate she sends them directly to about 200 people in 15 states,” Jean said. “And there’s really no way of knowing how many other people forward them to others.”
It’s safe to assume that many people with a 100-year-old relative would be thrilled to know their loved one could live on their own, cook their own meals, wash their own laundry and move about their apartment unassisted. But to have Newsome understand technology that didn’t exist before her 70th birthday is simply unheard of.
“Good morning,” one of Newsome’s daily texts reads. “Oh Lord, take me where you want me to go. Let me meet who you want me to meet. Tell me what you want me to say, and keep me out of YOUR way.”
What makes Newsome’s use of technology even more significant is the fact that she grew up during the Great Depression on a hog farm in rural Palisades, Nebraska, in a home heated from a pot-bellied stove and lit by kerosene lamps. The family raised 300 hogs and grew corn for feed.
Whenever her father needed to go to town for supplies, the route would take the family down and back up a steep canyon.
“Dad would try and make it go up the other side which sometimes required all of us to get out and push,” Newsome said. “Sometimes that didn’t work tough, so we would all get out and wait at the bottom of the hill. The car had more power in reverse, so Dad would back up the hill and we would all run up the canyon and hop in and go onto town.”
Newsome is the middle child of three, younger than her brother Don by two years and older than her sister Joy by 12 years. She moved from Superior, Nebraska, to Palisades at 4 years old.
Even with her limited eyesight, Newsome has a great affection for reading and learning, a quality she inherited from her mother, her family said. In fact, one of her favorite Christmas presents this past year was a magnifying glass so that she could read the print of the local newspaper.
When she was 12 and Don was 14, their mother sent them both off to attend high school. Most of the 18-mile drive was through fields and pastures.
Newsome would go on to finish high school, attend nursing school and work at both State Hospital South and for Dr. August "Bud" Miller in Blackfoot. In the Newsome family, education was never an option — it was a priority, Jean said.
Newsome worked to raise her four children — Linda, Beverly, Jack and Janice — as a single mother. All of her children would go on to graduate from college themselves and work successful careers. Now, she has 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Last year, Newsome, with the help of two her children, danced during her 100-year birthday celebration at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center. This year's plan involves lunch with some of her closest family members due to the pandemic. Still, Newsome has no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
When asked what the secret was to her longevity, Newsome said, “Prayer and coffee. That’s it.”