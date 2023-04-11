BOISE — The Idaho State Tax Commission will extend office hours in its Eastern Idaho offices on April 18 — the day income tax returns are due. The Idaho Falls and Pocatello offices will open at 8 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m. instead of the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Idaho Falls office is at 150 Shoup Ave., Suite 16. The Pocatello office is at 1111 N. 8th Ave.

