POCATELLO — The Tandem Tour is 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Pocatello City Council Chambers, 911 N. 7th Ave. and is free for high school students and their parents/guardians to attend.

This workshop is open to high school students in Pocatello. During the session, students will work together to learn ways they can help themselves and each other through their hardest times.

The goal of the project is to bring awareness to mental health and to teach Pocatello high school students the tools to handle the struggles many students face every day.

Sign up today, as space is limited. Please email mirby@pocatello.us to get a permission slip.

If you have questions, please feel free to reach out to Miche Kirkman at 208-246-8197 or by email at mkirkman@idahocities.org.