Kendra Westerhaus

It’s a scary time to be a kid or an adult who cares for children. Coming on the heels of three pandemic-filled years, events such as school shootings may be experienced as a collective trauma.

Kids may have questions based on what they have heard. The American Psychological Association recommends starting difficult conversations with children by asking what they know already.

Dr. Kendra Westerhaus has been with Health West for the past four years. She earned her doctorate in clinical psychology from Idaho State University in 2012 and was licensed the following year. She is a past president of the Idaho Psychological Association and an active member of the American Psychological Association.

