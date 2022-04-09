Emotions seem like a simple concept to adults but can be difficult for children to understand and talk about. Children need help and practice being able to understand how they are feeling. It takes time for them to be able to identify and talk about the different emotions that they are having.
Talking about feelings helps children to be able to communicate their emotions in a healthy way. When children can express how they feel, they are less likely to act out by throwing temper tantrums or by having other unhelpful reactions. Teaching children about their feelings also helps them to develop empathy and understanding of others’ emotions. Learning to understand how others feel helps children to build healthy relationships with others and improves overall mental health.
Below are a few ways to help children learn to understand feelings.
— Summarize how they are feeling. When you notice a child is feeling an emotion repeat that emotion to them. For example, if the child is mad, you can simply say, “I notice you are mad.” This helps your child to be able to label and identify what they are feeling. Being able to label and identify a feeling helps them to learn how to be able to recognize feelings on their own.
— You can practice talking about feelings with children. Simple ways include asking how their day was or asking what made them happy/sad/feel other emotions that day.
— Allow your child to have feelings. Often, we want to immediately fix a situation where a child is having strong feelings, but this can be a great time to help them to recognize a feeling and learn a healthy way to deal with that emotion. Allowing the child to feel their emotions helps them to understand that it is OK to have big emotions, but how we react to them is what counts!
When we help children learn how to talk about emotions, we are setting them up for a healthy future. Building these skills translates into being able to effectively communicate and cope as an adult.
Jessica Heglund is a LMSW currently working at Health West. She loves living and working in Pocatello, and she enjoys spending time with her family and pets.