POCATELLO — Ever wanted to conduct a oral history interview but felt unsure of how to go about it? Taped a few family histories and don’t know how to preserve, organize or transcribe them? You are invited to attend this month’s presentation at the Bannock County Historical Museum. Ms. Ellen M. Ryan, head of Special Collections and Archives at Idaho State University, will be presenting a talk focusing on oral histories, highlighting some of the collections at ISU. In 2019 Ms. Ryan was awarded an Idaho State Historical Advisory Records Board grant to begin digitizing the Archive’s oral histories, transcribing them and getting them up online. Come listen to the results of the grant project and learn what to do and what not to do when conducting an oral history interview.
Ellen has worked in the field of preservation — working with preserving the built environment, museum collections and archives since 1996. She holds a History M.A. with a concentration in historic preservation from Southeast Missouri State University and an MLIS with a concentration in archival studies from San Jose State University. She also serves on the board of the Bannock County Historical Society.
This event will be held in the gallery of the BCHS Museum at 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello on Tuesday at 7 p.m. There will be a brief business meeting of the Society just prior to the event, which is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For further information e-mail bancohismus@gmail.com or call 208-233-0434.