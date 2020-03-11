POCATELLO — Mr. Lance Butters will be giving a presentation on the history of the century-plus landmark Pocatello business Molinelli’s Jewelers at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Bannock County Historical Museum's gallery at 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs.
Established in 1903, Molinelli's Jewelers is Idaho's oldest jewelry store to maintain its original company name. Molinelli’s has also managed to retain its one-of-a-kind signature neon clock/sign, despite relocations over the years, and recently completed a spectacular remodel of the historic building it now occupies. Inside the store, in a quiet corner next to glittering displays of stunning jewelry, stands the original business safe, a stout reminder of what longevity means.
Come learn more about the history of this long time Pocatello business and its original founder Leon Molinelli.
There will be a brief business meeting of the Historical Society just prior to the presentation. This event is free, and the public is invited to attend.
Light refreshments will be served.