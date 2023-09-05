Crispy on the outside and stuffed with a tender and flavorful filling is what makes flautas so delicious. This Mexican dish is one of my favorites, but the deep frying — which gives it that wonderful crispy crunch — has me often avoiding it. Enter the air fryer. I’m happy to say that I’ve found the perfect way to get everything I love about flautas but without the greasy mess. This recipe uses the same seasoning, stuffing and rolling techniques but without frying. A quick 10-minute bake in the air fryer is all it takes. This dish is one the whole family will love, and with this healthy twist, it’s one you’ll feel good about serving.
Belle’s Easy Air Fryer Chicken Flautas
2 cups cooked, shredded chicken
1 cup salsa, any type, any flavor
½ cup shredded Mexican-blend cheese
¼ cup cream cheese softened
Eight 10-inch flour tortillas burrito-size tortillas (I use the uncooked tortillas)
If using uncooked tortillas, use an ungreased frypan and cook the tortillas until light brown bubbles appear. Flip and cook the other side. Add shredded chicken, salsa, shredded cheese and softened cream cheese to a large saucepan. Heat on medium and stir well until the cheese melts and everything mixes together. Preheat the air fryer to 380 F. While the air fryer preheats, lay tortillas out on a flat surface — spoon ¼ to 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture horizontally across the center of each tortilla. Fold up the edges and roll like a burrito. Set aside, seam-side down. Repeat until all flautas have been formed. Spray the air fryer basket with cooking spray. Place flautas in the air fryer basket in 1 flat layer, working in batches to avoid overcrowding the basket. Spray the tops of tortillas with cooking spray, then place the basket in the preheated air fryer.
Air fry flautas for 8 to 10 minutes or until tortillas are golden brown and crispy. When ready, transfer flautas to a plate or serving tray and repeat the process until all flautas have been air-fried. Top flautas with additional salsa, sour cream, hot sauce or queso if desired and serve warm.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
