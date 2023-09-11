If you grow a garden, this is the time of year you're wondering what to do with all those veggies. My easy garden saute is one of my favorite ways to use the garden's bounty. It's a great way to use zucchini, but you can add just about any vegetable to this fresh and delicious dish. I start with onions and peppers for flavor and then add squash (yellow or green) and lots of fresh tomatoes. If you have corn, those little niblets add a wonderful crunch, as do peas. There really is no bad combination. Fresh herbs give this dish an extra fresh flavor, and in just a few minutes you have a homegrown side dish that is both tasty and healthy. It's one of my all-time favorite go-to dishes and has me looking forward to doing it again next season.
Belle's Easy Garden Saute
1 large zucchini, sliced
1 bell or other pepper, deseeded and chopped
½ medium onion, chopped
1 cup chopped tomatoes
¼ cup chopped fresh herbs (basil, oregano, parsley or whatever you have)
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
Heat the oil in a large fry pan. Add the onion and pepper and cook until tender. Add the squash (and any other vegetables you desire) and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cover the pan. Let cook for several minutes until they begin to burst. Add the herbs and cook a few minutes more. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
