It seems when opposites collide
We feel to nose in and pick a side
Be it a major cause or a minor dispute
A private issue or public lawsuit.
From political platforms to terms of divorce
Taking a side is a well-worn course
Too often, both sides are each your friends
And may not be so when it all ends
Part of the combat you become
When to a side you succumb
Although sincere with your moral support
You’ll become a third party in conflict’s court
Even when asked to referee
It’s wiser to exit with a no-sir-ee!
Best to listen well, give a perceptive nod
Keep relationships on neutral sod.
