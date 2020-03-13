Don Aslett mug

Don Aslett

It seems when opposites collide

We feel to nose in and pick a side

Be it a major cause or a minor dispute

A private issue or public lawsuit.

From political platforms to terms of divorce

Taking a side is a well-worn course

Too often, both sides are each your friends

And may not be so when it all ends

Part of the combat you become

When to a side you succumb

Although sincere with your moral support

You’ll become a third party in conflict’s court

Even when asked to referee

It’s wiser to exit with a no-sir-ee!

Best to listen well, give a perceptive nod

Keep relationships on neutral sod.

Don Aslett of McCammon is the founder of The Museum of Clean, 711 S. 2nd Ave., Pocatello, and still enjoys giving tours to all visitors. Check out the museum's website at www.museumofclean.com. Don’s poems have now been bound in a volume that can be purchased at the Museum of Clean or online at amazon.com, museumofclean.com or donaslett.com.

