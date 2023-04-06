FORT HALL — The Taking a Stand Against Elder Abuse conference is scheduled for May 10-11 at the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Hotel and Event Center, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall. Registration is 8 to 9 a.m. and the agenda starts 9 a.m.

Speakers at the event include Sonya Bengay, Elizabeth Jim, Dr. Rahim, Fort Hall Police, Idaho State Police, Brian McClure, Carla Eben, Delmar Kelly and Brian Thomas, and Cathy McDougall.

