POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Wind Ensemble and Civic Bands will present their first spring concert of the semester in Jensen Grand Concert Hall in the Stephens Performing Arts Center Feb. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
The concert’s theme is “Take Flight!” featuring flight-themed music that will take you on a musical adventure. Come soar the skies and explore new heights with music that will get your toes tapping. The program includes themes from Paramount Motion Pictures' "Top Gun" by Robert Smith, "How to Train Your Dragon" by John Powell, "Where Eagles Soar" by Steven Reineke, "Suite" from "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" by John Williams and "Take Off" by Daniel Weinberger. Additionally, some local school students have been invited throughout Southeastern Idaho to join the ISU band students on stage for a closing number, "As Winds Dance" by Sam Hazo.
This concert is held in conjunction with the Idaho National Guard and ISU’s Army ROTC program. A planned static display of aerial military equipment, courtesy of the Idaho National Guard, will be available for our audience members to view before the show in the Stephen Performing Arts Center’s parking lot.
ISU Music Department concert admission prices are as follows: adults — $8, ISU faculty and staff — $6, precollege students — $4 and ISU students — free with valid Bengal ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.