POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Animal Services Department reminds citizens to take extra care with their pets during the Fourth of July. The busiest day of the year for animal shelters is July 5 because pet owners are looking for their lost animals, and community members are bringing lost pets to the shelter to help find their owners.
The loud noises and bright lights from fireworks displays can scare pets, which can make them run away. Pets can be found miles from their homes confused, disoriented, exhausted and often injured. Agitated dogs can even break through glass windows to escape. Protect your pet by taking the following steps. Make sure your pet is wearing proper identification. Don’t leave pets outside unattended. Dogs left in backyards often get frightened and can climb or jump the tallest fences. Dogs left on chains can snap the chain or injure themselves trying to get away. Don’t take pets to fireworks displays. Make sure someone stays home with your pet if loud noises or fireworks upset your pet. Consult your veterinarian if you’re considering medicating your pet. Make sure anyone watching your pet is aware of your pet’s behavior around fireworks so they can take the proper steps to ensure your pet’s safety. Leave your veterinarian’s contact information, and make sure pet sitters know to contact Animal Services if they lose your pet.
If you lose a pet or find one, contact the Pocatello Animal Services Department at 208-234-6156 or visit the animal shelter located on the upper level of Ross Park. Please note the department (including the animal shelter) will be closed Tuesday for the Fourth of July. The department will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. For more information, call 208-234-6156.
