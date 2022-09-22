POCATELLO — Head out to the Pocatello Animal Shelter Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a tail-waggin' time. This is the last adoption event for summer 2022. The event will include adoptable animals, face painting, a bouncy house and other fun activities.

The animal shelter is full and has a lot of cats and dogs ready to be adopted. Currently, the shelter has a total of 163 animals; 53 dogs, 10 puppies, 38 cats and 62 kittens.