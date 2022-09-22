POCATELLO — Head out to the Pocatello Animal Shelter Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a tail-waggin' time. This is the last adoption event for summer 2022. The event will include adoptable animals, face painting, a bouncy house and other fun activities.
The animal shelter is full and has a lot of cats and dogs ready to be adopted. Currently, the shelter has a total of 163 animals; 53 dogs, 10 puppies, 38 cats and 62 kittens.
“We have a lot of great animals here at the shelter. These animals bring a smile to our faces every day, and we would love to see them find good homes,” said Chris Abbott, animal services director.
Adoption cost:
— Dog and puppy adoptions cost $130 plus tax. Discounts are offered to senior citizens aged over 60 and for dogs over 6 years of age, as well as our Pets 4 Vets program.
— Cat adoptions cost $35 plus tax, and kitten adoptions cost $50 plus tax.
All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.
Pocatello Animal Shelter is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days' advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.