T. Vea and Donna James are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Vea met Donna in Omaha, Nebraska while serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He returned to Idaho in October 1950, and after a long-distance courtship, they were married in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple for time and eternity on Jan. 31, 1951. Vea and Donna have always loved being together and truly enjoy each other’s company. Throughout their 70 years of marriage, they have rarely been apart.
They were blessed to be the parents of five children — Dan (Debra) James, Roxann (Dave) Jackson, Cindy (Karl) Williams, Karen (Barry) Oates and Tom James. Together they started two successful businesses: T. Vea James Electric and D & V Storage, which continues to be in business after 47 years. They tried to center their lives around Christ and giving service. They served in the Idaho Falls Temple for over 18 years, served missions at Salt Lake Temple Square, Martin's Cove and the Hill Cumorah. They have both served faithfully in a variety of church callings, but their favorite was ward dance directors in which they took their youth to several dance festivals in Salt Lake City.
Vea and Donna have enjoyed traveling. They loved taking their Harley-Davidson on road trips with friends. They also loved gathering with couples that they have met on their missions. They built lasting memories while taking their entire family on cruises and bus tours. They feel blessed to be surrounded by their children, 24 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren. They love socializing around the kitchen table playing cards with friends and family. They have lived a full and happy life.